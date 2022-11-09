Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,501 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $173.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.68.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.