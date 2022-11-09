Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $619,000 in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ODP by 474.8% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 723,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after buying an additional 597,964 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in ODP by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 683,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in ODP by 12.2% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ODP by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 58,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ODP by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ODP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $250,648.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ODP Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ ODP opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

ODP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.