Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,194 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. CWM LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 105.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after buying an additional 465,063 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 80.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.07. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $179.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

