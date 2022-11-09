Yamana Gold’s (AUY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($7.60) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.03% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON AUY opened at GBX 423 ($4.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,762.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 280.45 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 548.40 ($6.31). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 396.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 405.90.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

