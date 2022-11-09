Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 83.81% and a negative net margin of 2,450.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Yield10 Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of YTEN opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.30. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.