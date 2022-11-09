Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 83.81% and a negative net margin of 2,450.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YTEN opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.30. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

