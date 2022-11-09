Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,636,000 after acquiring an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.19. 54,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,029. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average is $114.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

