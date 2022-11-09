Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Alaska Air Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

ALK stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

