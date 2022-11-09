Zacks Small Cap Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastech Digital in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Mastech Digital’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

MHH opened at $12.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHH. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 333,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 1st quarter worth $1,433,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

