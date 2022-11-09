Zacks Small Cap Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastech Digital in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Mastech Digital’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
MHH opened at $12.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.