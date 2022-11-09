Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Reaches $626.80 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $626.80 million and $107.84 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $40.02 or 0.00228835 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00089771 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00061109 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003226 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,663,288 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

