ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.63 million. ZimVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.80-$2.00 EPS.

ZimVie Trading Down 8.6 %

ZimVie stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. 1,406,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ZimVie will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

