10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW) Short Interest Update

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of VCXAW stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,546. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

