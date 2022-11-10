112,793 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Acquired by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000. British American Tobacco accounts for approximately 1.6% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,077,000 after buying an additional 13,859,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,770,000 after buying an additional 2,877,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,686,000 after buying an additional 1,189,386 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after buying an additional 897,586 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.0 %

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.88. 60,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,119. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.