12,563 Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 427,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 929.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 103,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

SRAD stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

