13,319 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of CF stock opened at $104.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

