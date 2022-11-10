159,018 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Purchased by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&G Foods news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:BGS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. 158,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,075. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $34.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

