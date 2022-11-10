1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 264 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $4,144,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.2% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 9.0% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novartis Trading Up 2.3 %
NVS traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.86. 152,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,701. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.