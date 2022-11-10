1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 264 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $4,144,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.2% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 9.0% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.86. 152,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,701. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

