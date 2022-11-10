1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,897 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.99. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $107.48.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

