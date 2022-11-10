1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.56.

RPM International stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

