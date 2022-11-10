1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $324,000 Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Guess’ during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Guess’ by 288.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Guess’

In other Guess’ news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guess’ Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,729. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $994.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 45.92%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

