1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $324,000 Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GESGet Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Guess’ during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Guess’ by 288.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Guess’

In other Guess’ news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Guess’ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,729. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $994.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.

Guess’ (NYSE:GESGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 45.92%.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Guess' (NYSE:GES)

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.