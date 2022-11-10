1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $633,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 229,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $62,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $22.92 on Thursday, reaching $309.67. The stock had a trading volume of 367,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,007. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.98 and a 200-day moving average of $292.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $317.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.52.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

