1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in V.F. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $83,806,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $50,416,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

