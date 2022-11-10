1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 35.8% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.66. 161,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,861. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.