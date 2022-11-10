179,382 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.54. 45,484 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57.

