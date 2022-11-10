2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv Purchases 182,312 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52.

On Friday, November 4th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93.

Alphabet Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.17. 42,333,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,314,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 25.6% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Totem Point Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.