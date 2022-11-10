35,239 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RHP. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE RHP opened at $84.20 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

