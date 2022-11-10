3i Infrastructure plc (3IN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.58 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is a positive change from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.23. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

3i Infrastructure Price Performance

3IN stock opened at GBX 336 ($3.87) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 731.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 3.44. 3i Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 368.50 ($4.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 317.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 333.01.

Get 3i Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3i Infrastructure

In other news, insider Wendy Dorman bought 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £19,993.05 ($23,020.21).

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Read More

