3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

3M Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $126.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average of $132.46. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,395 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

