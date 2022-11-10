40,311 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,482,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after buying an additional 276,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 200,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 516,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 247,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 136,238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $41.93 on Thursday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

