60,844 Shares in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Purchased by Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Spero Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SPRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.01. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 151.75% and a negative net margin of 1,147.64%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Spero Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,901,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $4,279,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,419,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,728.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

