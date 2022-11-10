6,154 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Acquired by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 608.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period.

BATS BBJP traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,877 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57.

