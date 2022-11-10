A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Danske lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23,370.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

