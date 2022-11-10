AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AAC Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

AACAY opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AAC Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.22 million. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Equities research analysts predict that AAC Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

