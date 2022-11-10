Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JEQ)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 45.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of JEQ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc ( NYSE:JEQ Get Rating ) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.