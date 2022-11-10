abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $546.85

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 546.85 ($6.30) and traded as high as GBX 570 ($6.56). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 570 ($6.56), with a volume of 4,685 shares.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 546.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 561.10. The company has a market capitalization of £70.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01.

About abrdn Japan Investment Trust

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

