AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Down 93.9% in October

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,700 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the October 15th total of 9,980,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 767,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 124,639 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.29. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

