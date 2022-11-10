Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. 360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
Acquired Sales Stock Down 4.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.
About Acquired Sales
LFTD Partners Inc engages in manufacture, sale and distribution of cannabinoid-infused products. Its products includes beverages, shots, water, other liquids, water soluble nano drops or liquids, lotions, sprays, conditioners, creams, oils, pre-rolled hemp joints and hemp cigarettes, caviar cones, dabs, cartridges, gummies, saucy dmnds, CBG delta-8-THC flower, disposable delta-8-THC vapes, tinctures, powder, water packets, effervescent tablets, capsules, bath bombs, balms, body washes, gummies, food, chocolate, other edibles, and non-prescription cannabinoid formulations.
