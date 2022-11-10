Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Up 18.2%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 26,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,107,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,191 shares of company stock valued at $271,213. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

