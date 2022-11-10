AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $144.88

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 144.88 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 105.78 ($1.22). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.27), with a volume of 9,410 shares changing hands.

AdEPT Technology Group Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdEPT Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEPT Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.