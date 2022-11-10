adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Price Up 3.7%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €125.58 ($125.58) and last traded at €124.44 ($124.44). Approximately 1,819,798 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €120.00 ($120.00).

adidas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €122.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €155.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

