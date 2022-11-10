Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,965 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Adobe by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $24.73 on Thursday, reaching $323.60. 82,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,814. The company has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

