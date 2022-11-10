Adshares (ADS) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00008550 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $49.52 million and $845,371.86 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00019946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006433 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002455 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000667 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,127 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

