Adshares Market Cap Reaches $49.35 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00008391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $49.35 million and approximately $887,970.24 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00019723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006463 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002478 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000654 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,119 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

