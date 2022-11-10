AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AdTheorent to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

AdTheorent Price Performance

Shares of ADTH stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. AdTheorent has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdTheorent

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AdTheorent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AdTheorent by 2,647.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 1,078.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdTheorent

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

