ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

ADTRAN has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.04 million, a P/E ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 95.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 294.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,890 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ADTRAN by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Westpark Capital started coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

