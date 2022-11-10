Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Purchases 5,000 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $81.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.69. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $153.36.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.