Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Verus Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 327,860 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 7.3% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $37,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,422,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.