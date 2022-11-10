Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,498 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 30.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 621,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,773,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Buckle Price Performance

BKE opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.06. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Buckle had a return on equity of 63.63% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

Buckle Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

