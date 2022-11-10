Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,888 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,451 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,087 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 17,971.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 913,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valero Energy Stock Performance

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average is $116.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

