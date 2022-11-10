Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,929 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,391,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $881,254,000 after acquiring an additional 950,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $139.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.42 and a 200 day moving average of $120.40.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.