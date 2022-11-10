Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.14 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

